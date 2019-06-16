Pemetic alums to host events

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Pemetic High School General Alumni Association and the Southwest Harbor Historical Society will host a series of events June 28-29 at the Manset Meetinghouse, the former Manset church. The historical society purchased the Meetinghouse in July 2018.

Friday evening, June 28, the historical society will present a program about the former Pemetic High School.

Saturday afternoon, June 29, the alumni association will hold its annual all-classes reunion.

Saturday evening, Danny Harper’s band will perform as a benefit for the historical society. This event is co-sponsored by the historical society and the alumnae association and will replace the usual Saturday dance the alumnae association traditionally holds.

Contact Sharon Lawson Rau sharonllawson1967@gmail.com.