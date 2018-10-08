Paving planned Oct. 9-10

BAR HARBOR — Paving is planned in several high-traffic areas this week as part of the Maine Department of Transportation Route 3 project. Eagle Lake Road, Mount Desert Street, and Eden Street will be affected, officials said.

Work will begin Tuesday, Oct. 9 on the outbound lanes of Eagle Lake Road and Mount Desert Street, followed by the inbound lanes of Eagle Lake Road and Mt. Desert Street.

On Wednesday, Oct. 10 crews will fill in the corners of the intersections from Eden Street to Mount Desert Street.

Paving will begin each day at 8:30 a.m. to avoid school morning traffic. Throughout this time, one-way traffic flow will continue. Motorists are urged to pay close attention to flagging and signage.

Work is weather dependent. Updates to this schedule will be made as necessary.

Follow updates from MDOT here.