Patience please

MOUNT DESERT — The town’s administrative offices are switching to a new software system for tax payment, cashiering and vehicle registration functions.

“We humbly ask for your patience and understanding as we learn the new software and work out the inevitable quirks of the new programs over the next several weeks,” a notice on the town’s website said.

The renewal of vehicle registrations, purchase of hunting and fishing licenses and payment of taxes can be done online through the town’s website: www.mtdesert.org