Part of Eagle Lake carriage road may open soon 

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The Eagle Lake carriage road rehabilitation project is progressing swiftly, according to Keith Johnston, the park’s chief of facilities maintenance.

“They have replaced a lot of the culverts on the west side already and on the south end of the lake,” he said Monday. “The crews are also resetting coping stones and getting ready to do surface reclamation on the west side.”

The entire carriage road loop around the lake is currently closed.

“We are hoping to get the carriage road on the west side open for public use by the beginning of July,” Johnston said.