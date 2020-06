WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Senate last week passed the Great American Outdoors Act, which will provide more funding for national parks and other public lands. That bill includes the Restore Our Parks Act, introduced by Maine Sen. Angus King to address a $12 billion backlog of maintenance and repair projects in the national parks, including an estimated $65 million backlog in Acadia. The bill now goes to the House of Representatives.