Parking tokens 

BAR HARBOR — Tokens accepted in all of the towns parking meters and kiosks are now available for purchase in the Municipal Building finance office.

The $1 tokens are in rolls of 25 for $25. They are made from nickel-plated brass, a copper alloy that has some antimicrobial properties. It’s also hoped that the use of tokens will limit the amount of coin and paper currency sitting in the meters and kiosks.

The design, a sunrise in Acadia, is by Mount Desert Island High School student Austria Morehouse. Her design was chosen by the town finance staff from several submitted by student artists.