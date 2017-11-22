Parking public forum planned

BAR HARBOR — The Parking Solutions Task Force, appointed by the Bar Harbor Town Council, will hold a public information forum at the Jesup Memorial Library on Tuesday, Nov. 28, from 6-8 p.m.

There will be a presentation on the history of work around parking solutions in Bar Harbor and the details of the current draft proposal.

The task force is looking for feedback on its plans to reduce seasonal congestion in the town of Bar Harbor. While not suggesting increases in the number of parking spaces on streets or public lots, the task force is recommending reducing demand with greater access to town via the Island Explorer or other shuttle buses, as well as on foot and by bicycle.

At the same time, the group is working to improve the seasonal plan advanced at the town meeting in June. That plan includes all-day permit parking for residents and employees on side streets and paid parking via meters or kiosks on commercial streets and in public parking lots. The task force will continue to explore the use of satellite lots, including any such plans connected to the possible redevelopment of the ferry terminal property.

They also will answer questions about the current proposal, including how smart meters and kiosks work and how they look; how residents and employees could use prepaid discounted smart cards at these meters and kiosks; how permits for parking on residential streets would work (free for residents, low cost for employees); and how the revenues from the proposed parking program would be used to further reduce congestion in the busy summer season.

The charge to the task force from the council stressed the desire to make improvements in the overall parking situation without putting further burden on property tax payers. After considering feedback on its plans, the task force will update its recommendations to the Town Council.