Parking problem  

SOUTHWEST HARBOR—Selectmen opted not to weigh in on a request from Acadia National Park to install no-parking signs on a section of Long Pond Road.

According to Chief Ranger Therese Picard, the area in question by the town’s water pumphouse is park property but a town right of way for the road, which the town also maintains.

Picard sent a request to install no-parking signs in front of the pumphouse where the road curves in order to relieve congestion. Selectmen expressed concerns that signs in that area would push visitors of the pond and area trailheads to park farther up Long Pond Road.