Parking for student housing questioned

MOUNT DESERT — The student housing that College of the Atlantic plans to build in Northeast Harbor would have a total of three parking spaces for 17 bedrooms.

Planning Board member Joanne Eaton questioned whether that would be sufficient when the board reviewed the architect’s sketch plan for the proposed development last Wednesday.

“My hope is that they will find some parking somewhere else and add it to the plan if they can find some off-property parking that is going to be suitable for them,” she said.

Two of the bedrooms will be in an apartment for COA faculty or staff. The remaining 15 will be for students.

“You’re going to have 15 cars, and they’ve got to be parked somewhere, and I think we need to know that before this project goes too far,” Eaton said.

Millard Dority, COA’s director of campus planning, buildings and security, who is the college’s project manager for the Northeast Harbor project, said a solution will be found.

He told the Planning Board that COA officials are talking about providing transportation to and from the campus for the 15 students who will be living in Northeast Harbor.

“We are taking this seriously, and we will have a solid plan for you” before the Planning Board begins its formal review of the project, Dority said.

He said COA’s founding president, Ed Kaelber, who died in 2018, felt strongly that the college should be deeply immersed in the life of Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Island.

“I can just imagine him smiling at the idea of us actually expanding our mission into other communities on the island,” Dority said of the plans for having a permanent presence in Northeast Harbor.

The new COA building is to be constructed on a currently vacant lot on Main Street, between the Kimball Shop and The Colonel’s restaurant. Stephanie Reece, who owns The Colonel’s with her husband, said, “I think the parking is a little questionable, but we are happy to finally have neighbors in that spot.”

The narrow lot extends from Main Street to Tracy Road. Retail space with the faculty/staff apartment above it will face Main Street. Behind that will be three stories of student apartments, with the three parking spaces at the rear. Vehicular access will be from Tracy Road.

Mount Desert 365, the nonprofit that works to promote economic development and provide more affordable housing, owns the lot and is leasing it to COA.

MD365 Executive Director Kathy Miller noted that the town’s Comprehensive Plan envisions attracting more people to downtown Northeast Harbor. But she told the Planning Board that, with current parking limitations, that will be more difficult to achieve.

“Parking is an issue all over the town, and it’s a growing issue,” she said. “And it’s worse in the winter because you can’t park [overnight] on the streets or in the public lots. I hope that someday the town can come up with a parking solution, because every apartment we ever create is going to need parking spaces.”

The next step in the town’s approval process for the proposed COA project is for the college to submit a detailed subdivision plan for the Planning Board to consider.