Parking changes postponed

TREMONT — Changes to the town’s traffic control and parking ordinance have been postponed until further notice, Town Manager Christopher Saunders said this week.

Bass Harbor Memorial Library’s Board of Trustees Chairman Steve Madeira was the only person to speak during a public hearing about changes to the ordinance on May 21.

Large crowds for specific events at the library have caused complaints among neighboring residents due to parking. Members of the Board of Selectmen and Madeira concurred that the road becomes a one-lane passage if cars are parked on both sides during evening or late afternoon gatherings.

One suggestion, Madeira told the board, was to host popular classes at the Harvey Kelly Meeting Room in the Town Office building.

Discussions involved prohibiting parking along the east side of Bernard Road 100 yards in either direction from the library. Designated points were discussed, from Crockett Point to Lopaus Point roads or Johns Way.

“We’re trying to get people to park in the public parking lot, but Lopaus Point Road is a lot closer,” Madeira added.

Any changes to the traffic control and parking ordinance are made and approved by the Board of Selectmen. It is the town’s practice to put notice out to the public at least seven days before such decisions to allow for public input.

Changes to the ordinance have not yet been placed on an agenda for an upcoming meeting.