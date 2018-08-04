Parker to step down from Barn

TREMONT — Brittany Parker of the Barn Arts Collective plans to step down from her volunteer role as producing artistic director of the organization, according to an announcement released Monday.

She has served in the role for the past four years, helping to transform the organization into a year-round nonprofit that serves both visiting artists and locals through productions, residencies and community programming.

Parker first visited the area in 2013 as a participant in the artists’ residency program with what was then known as the Mohawk Arts Collective. She moved to Bass Harbor in 2014 to help the organization grow.

“Developing this organization and serving this incredible community has been the absolute joy of my life,” said Parker. “I am so grateful to all who have been so supportive of me and Barn Arts over the past few years, and I am so excited to see what is next for the organization.”

In the fall Parker plans to move to Rockland to work with the Strand Theatre to develop their education program, provide original performances, and assist with administrative tasks, much as she has for Barn Arts in the past four years.

“The impact that Brittany has had on this island is massive and ongoing,” said Artistic Director Andrew Simon. “We’re grateful for everything that she’s done for the Barn Arts Collective and look forward to working with her in the future.”