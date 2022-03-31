Parker chosen for Principal’s Award 

BAR HARBOR — Charlie Parker, a Mount Desert Island High School senior who lives in Hancock, has received the school’s 2022 Principal’s Award.

The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association (MPA), is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship.

“Throughout his years at MDI High School, Charlie has distinguished himself in the classroom, as an athlete and as a leader in the school and the community who we can look to as a source of inspiration,” Principal Matt Haney said in announcing the award. ”He very much deserves this recognition.”

Parker’s speech at a Black Lives Matter rally in Bar Harbor in June 2000, in which he talked about experiencing racism at school, helped galvanize the local anti-racism movement and led to the formation of the MDI Regional School System’s Anti-Racism Task Force.

The Principal’s Award is presented each year by more than 100 public and private high principals who are members of the MPA, the professional association that represents Maine’s school administrators.