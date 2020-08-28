Park visitation surged in July 

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The park typically attracts more visitors in July than in June, but not almost two-and-a-half times as many, as was the case this year.

Visitation was way down throughout the first half of the year, primarily because of the coronavirus pandemic. Officials estimated that 201,166 people visited Acadia in June, compared to 490,720 during the same month last year.

But starting the weekend of July 4, tourism jumped sharply, with park visitation for the entire month of July estimated at 493,485. That was an increase of 292,319 – or 145.3 percent – over June’s number.

Even so, the July figure was 262,954 less than the visitation number for July 2019, a drop of 34.8 percent. And for the first seven months of this year combined, visitation was estimated at 908,122, down 42.5 percent from the same period last year.

Acadia visitation for all of 2019 was estimated at 3.44 million.

The last year in which visitation was below three million was 2015. The number that year was 2.81 million.