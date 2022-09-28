Park visitation high but not record breaking 

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — In August, for the second month in a row, the estimated number of visitors to Acadia was the second highest on record for that month, second only to August of last year.

The 785,236 estimated visits were just 10,201 short of the number for the same month in 2021.

This August’s number was boosted by an increase in Island Explorer bus passengers and motor coach passengers. An estimated 33,112 Island Explorer passengers were Acadia visitors, an increase of 57.5 percent over the number for last August. The Island Explorer ran on only half the usual number of routes last year.

The number of motor coach passengers who visited Acadia in August rose 121.4 percent to 17,801. Many of those passengers were from cruise ships that visited Bar Harbor. There were no cruise ships here last year.

Excluding bus passengers, the estimated number of visits to the Mount Desert Island section of Acadia in August declined by 4.2 percent from the same month last year, from 689,707 to 660,660.

Last year set an all-time record for Acadia visitation with an estimated 4.07 million visits. Through the first eight months of this year, visitation was 3.3 percent off that pace.

The number of overnight stays in Acadia’s campgrounds increased by 22.2 percent, from 38,344 last August to 46,843 this August.