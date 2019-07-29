Park visitation down in June

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The Islander reported last week that the estimated number of park visitors in each of the first five months of this year was lower than for the same months in 2018.

Since then, the park has compiled the visitation numbers for June, which showed a drop of 1.5 percent from June of last year. Overall, for the first half of this year, the number of visitors was down 5.2 percent to an estimated 710,437.

The total number of overnight stays in the park’s four campgrounds — Blackwoods, Seawall, Schoodic Woods and Isle au Haut — was off 9.3 percent through June.

A large majority of the park’s visitors typically come between July 1 and October 31. The estimated number of visitors for all of last year was a record 3.58 million.