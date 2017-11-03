Park passes on sale

BAR HARBOR — Annual passes to Acadia that normally sell for $50 will be available for half price on Saturday, Nov. 11, the day of the annual Bar Harbor pajama sale, from 6 a.m. until noon at the park information building at the Village Green. The half-price passes also will be sold throughout the month of December at the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce visitor information office at the corner of Main and Cottage streets.

Passes must be purchased in person with cash, check or major credit card.

Acadia’s Hulls Cove Visitor Center closed for the season on Tuesday. From now until that facility reopens in April, park rangers will be available to talk with visitors at the chamber’s information office.

“The chamber is willing to share its downtown space with the National Park Service to provide visitor services in an easy-to-reach, convenient location,” the park said in a press release.

In previous years, Acadia visitor passes, including half-price annual passes in December, have been sold at a visitor service office at park headquarters off Eagle Lake Road. But that office was permanently closed last spring.