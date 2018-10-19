Park offers wood

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The park is offering about 15 area residents the opportunity to buy a $25 permit to collect as much as two cords of wood rounds each.

The wood is a mix of hard and soft. The unsplit rounds, 16 to 20 inches in diameter, were created when trees in the park were cut to clear scenic vistas along roads.

For those who are issued a permit, the wood will be available for pickup at a location near Otter Creek. Anyone living within 50 miles of Otter Creek may apply for a permit by calling Acadia’s dispatch office at 288-8791 from Oct. 20 to Oct. 26.