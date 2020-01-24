Park advisory meeting set

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The Acadia Advisory Commission will meet at park headquarters on Monday, Feb. 3, at 1 p.m. The meeting is open to the public, and there will be an opportunity for public comment.

First on the agenda is the required annual ethics training for commission members conducted by teleconference by the Department of the Interior. Then Acadia Superintendent Kevin Schneider will report on implementation of the park’s transportation plan, the acquisition of the Bass Harbor Head Light and the Acadia workforce housing initiative.