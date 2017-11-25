Parents and kids to code together

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Family Code Night will be hosted by Pemetic Elementary School, Tremont Consolidated School, Southwest Harbor Public Library and Bass Harbor Memorial Library in the Pemetic Elementary School Cafeteria on Tuesday, Dec. 5, from 5-6:45 p.m.

Family Code Night is an event at which kids in kindergarten through fifth grade and their parents do their first hour of computer programming together. At this special evening of learning and fun, parent-child teams will complete fun Code.org puzzles and challenges at their own pace and learn core concepts in coding in this very first hour. Afterwards, they’ll go home with a special “Code on at Home” guide to continue coding puzzles and learning at home. No coding experience is needed, and laptops are available if needed.

Computer-curious kids will form a two-person team with a parent, older sibling or adult friend to learn about coding by solving 20 puzzles in a Blockly-based interface. Snacks, refreshments, technical guidance and help will be provided with fun, games and prizes throughout. Pizza and refreshments will be provided from 5-5:30 p.m., with the coding to follow.

Parents who want to help out as event volunteers are welcome. Parents and kids with tech experience, or kids who have done the “Hour of Code” already, are encouraged to register as code coaches. They will be sent an advance prep memo and will meet up a few minutes early for orientation.

The program is free, but space is limited to 30 teams. Registration is required. Sign up through www.swharbor.lib.me.us or www.bassharborlibrary.org, or call the Southwest Harbor Public Library at 244-7065 or the Bass Harbor Memorial Library at 244-3798.