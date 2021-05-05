Parade and fireworks back for Fourth of July

BAR HARBOR—This summer will have some semblance of normalcy after the Town Council approved the return of the July Fourth parade and fireworks.

The council was approached by the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce Tuesday to bring back the two holiday traditions.

“July 4th is an iconic holiday in Bar Harbor and our business community is hoping for a return to normalcy for this year’s celebration,” the chamber’s executive director Alf Anderson wrote in a letter to the council. “The Bar Harbor Chamber has for years coordinated the parade and fireworks display on the 4th and we are confident that we can safely do so again this year.”

Anderson told the council that attendees would be encouraged to wear masks in both indoor and outdoor crowded spaces, as well as to maintain social distance.

The events would also not be heavily advertised like in years past.

“This year we have no interest in pushing the message to draw more people into town,” Anderson said. “The idea for the parade and the fireworks this year is really to have a celebration for those who are already here.”

Whether it’s advertised or not, both the council and Anderson felt that this summer was going to be a busy one, judging by early reports on bookings in town.

The chamber did decide it would not hold the usual concert at the town pier in the midafternoon.

Like the council did on its decision to allow a CDC-approved cruise line back to town, the board decided to take its guidance from health officials who have cleared outdoor events to full capacity at the end of May.

“I think we should follow the CDC guidelines,” said council member Joseph Minutolo. “We’ve been doing that from the beginning.”