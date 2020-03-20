Papers turned in 

TREMONT — Two seats will remain open on two different town boards unless there is a write-in candidate for each.

There are two open seats on the Tremont School Committee and incumbent Jessica Stewart returned nomination papers for one of them. A second seat, currently occupied by Roger St. Amand, will remain open unless a write-in candidate receives the qualifying number of votes.

No one took out nomination papers for the seat on the Mount Desert Island High School Board of Trustees that will be left vacant by David Campbell when his term ends in June.

Three people returned nomination papers for the two open seats on the Board of Selectmen. Incumbents McKenzie Jewett and Howard ‘Howdy’ Goodwin are both interested in serving on the Board of Selectmen for another term.

David Campbell returned nomination papers to run as the single opponent for either seat on the board.