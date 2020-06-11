Panel to advise on school opening

BAR HARBOR — A group of about 30 people from the schools and the community at large will advise Marc Gousse, superintendent of the Mount Desert Island Regional School System, on when and under what conditions the schools should reopen this fall.

“There are many different possible combinations including the in-person return of students, a continuation of remote learning, or a hybrid of in-person and remote learning,” Gousse told the school system board Monday.

He acknowledged that the advisory group is rather large, but said he wanted the benefit of many different perspectives and areas of expertise.

“It’s going to be very difficult to do with 30 or so individuals, but we’re going to roll up our sleeves and get it done,” he said. “We plan to meet during June and July and to bring some recommendations [to the board] in early August.”

Gousse said MDI High School Principal Matt Haney has agreed to serve as facilitator for the Safe Return to School Advisory Group.