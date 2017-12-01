Palliative care talk planned

BAR HARBOR — An open community conversation about palliative care and serious illness will be hosted by The Jesup Memorial Library and Mount Desert Island Hospital at the library on Thursday, Dec. 7, at 6:30 p.m.

Three panelists from the hospital will talk about end-of-life issues and help audience members better understand the different palliative care options available in our community. This free discussion will provide an open and safe space to examine palliative care.

Refreshments will be served. Contact Carla Tanguay at 812-8662 or the library at 288-4245 or [email protected]