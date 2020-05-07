Thursday - May 07, 2020
ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

Paid parking begins June 1

May 7, 2020 by on News

BAR HARBOR — Parking meters and kiosks downtown are set to be switched on for the season June 1 this year, the Town Council decided Tuesday. 

Signs in permit-parking areas will be adjusted to say that permits are required between May 15 and Oct. 30, but for this year enforcement will begin June 1. 

Other changes to the Paid and Permit Parking Policy include reducing the non-resident permit fee to $75 and extending guest permits from one day to three. Kiosk customers will also be able to add time from any kiosk in town, regardless of where they’re parked. 

 

 

Liz Graves

Liz Graves

Reporter at Mount Desert Islander
Liz is an award-winning journalist who has been with the Islander since 2013. She grew up in California and came to Maine as a schooner sailor. [email protected]