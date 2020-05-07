Paid parking begins June 1

BAR HARBOR — Parking meters and kiosks downtown are set to be switched on for the season June 1 this year, the Town Council decided Tuesday.

Signs in permit-parking areas will be adjusted to say that permits are required between May 15 and Oct. 30, but for this year enforcement will begin June 1.

Other changes to the Paid and Permit Parking Policy include reducing the non-resident permit fee to $75 and extending guest permits from one day to three. Kiosk customers will also be able to add time from any kiosk in town, regardless of where they’re parked.