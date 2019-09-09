Oyster scoping session set

BAR HARBOR — Matt Gerald of Western Bay Oyster Co. will hold a public scoping session Monday, Sept. 16 on a proposed aquaculture lease for suspended or bottom culture of oysters on a 3.36-acre site in Western Bay, off Old House Cove/Spruce Point.

The scoping session is set for 6 p.m. in the Bar Harbor municipal building.

The session is an opportunity for the public to learn about the proposed lease and to have an informal discussion with the applicant. A copy of the draft lease application is available on the Maine Department of Marine Resources’ website, maine.gov/dmr/aquaculture.

If the scoping session is postponed, it will be held Tuesday, Sept. 17 at the same time and location, and a notice will be posted on maine.gov/dmr, under “Meetings.”