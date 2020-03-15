Oyster hearing

BAR HARBOR — A public hearing is set for Thursday, April 2, at 6 p.m. in the Town Council chambers on a pending aquaculture lease of 3.36 acres in Western Bay.

Matt Gerald of Western Bay Oyster Co. is applying for a longer-term aquaculture lease of the site, which he is already using for bottom culture of oysters.

The site is near the head of Mount Desert Island, south of Old House Cove in Western Bay and near Windaway Lane. If the public hearing is postponed or cannot be concluded by a reasonable hour, an alternate public hearing will be held on April 8 at the same time and location. Notice of a postponement or a continuance will be posted on the Department’s website, maine.gov/dmr.

Contact 624-6567 or [email protected]