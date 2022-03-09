Oyster farm, flower truck win business competition

MOUNT DESERT — Cranberry Oysters and Little Red Flower Truck received $5,000 each as winners in the “pitch competition” at the end of a three-day Business Boot Camp for local entrepreneurs that was held last weekend by Mount Desert 365, which works to foster year-round economic vitality.

The prize money was provided by the event’s sponsor, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust.

MD365 describes the Business Boot Camp as “an intensive mini-MBA weekend program of business skill development for local business owners and entrepreneurs.”

The event is for “established businesses or those ready to launch, with special consideration given to year-round businesses.”

The owners of nine area businesses participated in the Boot Camp, where they heard advice from experts in various aspects of business ownership and management. Then they each made a “pitch” for funding to help expand or otherwise strengthen their enterprise.

The winner of the pitch competition, chosen by the event’s judges, was Cranberry Oysters, an oyster farm off Great Cranberry Island owned by Lauren Gray.

The winner of the Audience Choice Award was Little Red Flower Truck, an enterprise based in Ellsworth and Bar Harbor that boasts of “spreading locally grown floral joy through mobile pop-up sales and custom events” such as wedding parties. The owner is Molly Friedland.

The other MDI-area business that participated in this year’s Business Boot Camp and Pitch Competition were Acadia Outdoor Center, Seal Harbor; Bub’s Burritos, Southwest Harbor; Eden Street Flowers, Bar Harbor; The Exercise Design Lab, Bar Harbor; MDI Girl Pasta Company, Bar Harbor; Mount Desert Makerspace, which its Facebook page describes as “a virtual gathering place for folks interested in helping create a community makerspace/fab lab” in Northeast Harbor; and The Nor’Easter Pound & Market, Northeast Harbor.