Owen to address Trout Unlimited

ELLSWORTH — Ray “Bucky” Owen, longtime conservationist, outdoorsman and former Commissioner of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife (MDIFW) will be the guest speaker at the meeting of the newly formed Downeast Trout Unlimited (DETU) on Wednesday December 18 at Pat’s Pizza.

The business meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m., and Owen’s presentation, entitled “Three Maine Restoration Projects: Bald Eagles, the American Chestnut, and the Penobscot River,” begins at 6 p.m.

Owen’s career spans 31 years as a faculty member at the University of Maine in wildlife ecology.

In 1993, he was appointed Commissioner of MDIFW and served for four years overseeing the statewide Quality Fishing Initiative. A fisherman, hunter and lover of the outdoors, Owen has also served as chair of the Maine Chapter of The Nature Conservancy. chair of the Orono Land Trust and co-chair of Ambassadors for the Penobscot Restoration Project. Over the years he has also volunteered for several other conservation oriented organizations.

A raffle will follow the speaker. Contact Tammy Packie at 288-5442.