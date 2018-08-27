Overdose support group to meet

ELLSWORTH — Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County announces a new support group for anyone who has lost a loved one due to drug overdose.

“Losing a loved one to drug overdose can make you feel alone and in pain,” a statement from the group said. “Maybe you are thinking no one could possibly understand how you feel. If you have lost a loved one to drug overdose, you are not alone. There were over 400 overdose deaths in Maine in 2017; that’s an average of over one overdose death per day throughout the state. This group will provide a safe, non-judgmental, confidential space to receive support, to share difficult emotions and to build connection.”

The group will meet Mondays, Sept. 10 through Oct. 15, from 5 – 6:30 p.m. at the Frenchman Bay Library in Sullivan. The group is free of charge but participants need to register at least a week in advance to allow time for group preparation. Contact Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County at 667-2531.