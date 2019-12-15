Ovarian cancer funds distributed

ELLSWORTH — Donna Wiegle met with Michael Reisman, executive director of the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Cancer, on Nov. 20 to present Reisman with a gift of $6,500 to be used in the center’s service area of Hancock and Washington counties.

Wiegle made a cross country motorcycle ride this past September to raise awareness about ovarian cancer. She is living with stage IV ovarian cancer. Wiegle’s ride, Teal on Wheels, started in Coos Bay, Ore. and ended at her home on Swan’s Island.

Teal is the color that represents ovarian cancer, so Wiegle found a teal and white Harley Davidson that she purchased to ride on the trip. In addition to raising awareness about ovarian cancer, she also raised money to be donated to several cancer non-profits.

Along with the gift made to the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center in Ellsworth, Wiegle also donated money to other organizations that provide services for women with ovarian cancer. These include Turning the Tide Ovarian Cancer Retreats, held at Camp Kieve in Nobleboro and serving women from the northeast with ovarian cancer, which received $30,000.

Ovations for the Cure in Framington, Mass. received $4,000 to be used in the Helping Hands home meals delivery program for women and their families while undergoing treatment. Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance in New York, N.Y. received $4,000 to be used toward ovarian cancer research. National Ovarian Cancer Coalition received $500 for providing the ovarian cancer symptom cards that Wiegle distributed across the country on her ride.

Wiegle gave out more than 700 symptom cards across the country as she rode 6,198 miles through 19 states.

It took Wiegle more than two years to receive a diagnosis of ovarian cancer back in 2016 when she first became sick — an all too common occurrence among patients with ovarian cancer. She wanted to do her part to help other women by spreading awareness of the symptoms.

Teal on Wheels was a challenging feat for Wiegle in her current medical condition, but she overcame some health issues that presented on the road and safely return home to Maine on Oct. 5.

“I thought Teal on Wheels would end at this point, but now I don’t think so. I believe there is a future for my mission of raising awareness, so I am exploring my options to continue to spread ovarian cancer awareness in a much smaller way in the coming year and beyond,” said Wiegle.

“I have been asked to speak about my Teal on Wheels journey by two organizations in the cancer community next year and I think it is just the beginning of these types of opportunities.”