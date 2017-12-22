Out of jail, but out in the cold

TREMONT — A Tremont man recently released from prison after serving a sentence for manslaughter was treated for hypothermia and evaluated Dec. 14 after police responded to a report of a soaking wet man acting strangely in an area near the intersection of the Tremont Road and Clark Point Road.

According to Chief Deputy Pat Kane of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Edwin Graham was located not long after police arrived on the scene around 5 a.m. The temperature was 16 degrees at the time.

The search of Graham also involved Southwest Harbor police, the Warden Service and the Tremont Fire Department. Members of the Fire Department reportedly found Graham on the porch of a nearby residence.

Graham also was the subject of a Dec. 11 complaint where the sheriff’s department removed him from a Tremont property after the owner complained that Graham had no permission to be there, Kane said.

Graham was sentenced in 2003 to 30 years in prison with all but 18 years suspended and six years of probation after being convicted on a Class A manslaughter charge in the beating death of 25-year-old Zachary Savoy following a Tremont construction company’s Christmas party in 2001. At his trial, a jury found Graham not guilty of murder.

Ryan Hanley, 27, no town given, was driving Monday on the Tremont Road when his 2017 Ford truck struck a deer. Damage was minimal.

Bar Harbor

A complaint early Monday of a person yelling in the area of Pleasant Street led to the arrest of a 26-year-old resident.

Cameron Grant was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and disorderly conduct and booked into the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

Jeffrey Murray, 29, of Bar Harbor was charged Saturday with operating while under the influence.

Barry Nealon, 49, of Bar Harbor was westbound on the Eagle Lake Road Dec. 13 when his 2016 Toyota pickup reportedly drifted onto the shoulder. Nealon overcorrected, police said, sending the truck across both lanes of traffic and onto the opposite shoulder, where the truck flipped onto its side. Nealon was not injured.

Mount Desert

Snow-covered roads Monday made for slick going. There were numerous reports of vehicles off the road in the late afternoon and evening. No injuries or serious damage was reported.

The department’s animal control officer, Lt. Kevin Edgecomb, had his hands full last week with fowl and felines in Hall Quarry.

On Friday, Edgecomb and Officer Shawn Murphy rounded up a flock of chickens and got them back in their coop.

The previous day, Dec. 14, Edgecomb was called to the village to look into a problem involving stray cats.

Frank Evans, 54, of Southwest Harbor was traveling on Main Street in Somesville Sunday when his vehicle hit a deer. The 2018 Kia sustained minor damage; the deer reportedly ran off.

On Friday, Benjamin Hodgdon, 72, of Tremont was driving on the Pretty Marsh Road when his 2004 Ford pickup hit a deer.

Conditions were slippery Dec. 12 on Sound Drive when a collision occurred.

Jen McWain, 50, of Franklin was eastbound when she lost control of her 2013 Subaru, which collided head-on with a 2007 Chevrolet truck driven by Richard Sprague Jr., 33, of Sullivan.

There were no injuries. Damage is estimated at $5,000 for the Subaru and at $1,500 for the pickup.

Southwest Harbor

A 17-year-old girl was summonsed Dec. 13 on an assault charge after police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on the Clark Point Road. Police are not releasing her name because she is a juvenile.

A traffic stop Friday for a vehicle defect resulted in a summons for a Presque Isle woman.

Jaeda Gonzalez, 19, was charged with operating after suspension.