Otter Creek inner harbor listening session April 12 

MOUNT DESERT — The town will hold a public listening session on the health of the Otter Creek inner harbor – the cove on the north side of the Park Loop Road causeway – on Tuesday, April 12, at 6 p.m. at the Otter Creek Aid Society meeting hall.

The town is working with the National Park Service and scientists at College of the Atlantic and Schoodic Institute to assess conditions in the inner harbor and would like to hear what community members value about that body of water, what problems they have noticed, and their thoughts on the causes of the problems.

In the 1930s, the National Park Service built a causeway to carry the Loop Road across the cove. Culverts were built into the causeway to allow water to flow between the inner and outer harbors. But Otter Creek residents say those culverts are inadequate and that there is little marine life left in the inner harbor.

The April 12 listening session, which will be facilitated by Otter Creek resident Ron Beard, is a part of a new project to help the town understand the current health of the inner harbor and to work with the National Park Service to improve it.

This project is a collaboration with the Thriving Earth Exchange, a program of the American Geophysical Union that connects communities with scientists and supports them as they work together to tackle local challenges related to natural hazards, natural resource and climate change.