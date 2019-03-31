Ordinance changes for paid parking aired

BAR HARBOR — A public hearing will be held on April 16 on proposed amendments to the Vehicles and Traffic Ordinance to implement the new paid parking system set to take effect in May.

The hearing is part of the regular town council meeting, which that day will be held at 7 p.m. at the Town Hill Fire Station.

Town councilors were briefed on proposed changes March 19, after which they voted unanimously to schedule the hearing.

Ordinance changes include adding parking meters and “multi-space pay stations” or kiosks to downtown parking areas, according to the proposed Permit and Paid Parking Policy. The full text of the policy and amended ordinance are available on the town website.

The proposed policy identifies 14 different kinds of parking permits, all of which will be good for one season, running from May through October. Resident vehicle permits will be available free to all residents who register their vehicles in Bar Harbor. Municipal employee permits and municipal guest permits will also be issued for free. Employee vehicle permits will be issued for $30 to any employee of a Bar Harbor business. Other permit categories have varying prices ranging from $5 for a commercial fishing permit for parking on the pier, to a $750 home business or weekly rental permit to issue to guests.

According to the new policy, permit holders may park their vehicle anywhere designated “Permit Parking Only,” though availability of parking within any designated area is not guaranteed. Permit parking areas will consist of primarily residential side streets within the area between Cromwell Harbor Road, Kebo Street, and Eden Street where parking is not otherwise prohibited.

The proposed ordinance amendment and parking and permit policy has been reviewed by the Parking Solutions Task Force. If the town council approves the amendments after the public hearing, the amended ordinance would take effect 30 days later.