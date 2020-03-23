Options for school meal replacements March 21-27

BAR HARBOR — Local schools and community groups have been hard at work on how to replace school meal programs while schools are closed. Barb Neilly, principal of Conners Emerson School, compiled the following list of available options for the coming week.

Food Pantries

The Backpack Program is making deliveries on Thursdays and is open to all students in the district. Anyone who would like a delivery and hasn’t yet signed up through a school survey is encouraged to email Neilly at [email protected]

Bar Harbor Food Pantry serves all of Hancock County. Current pantry hours are Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call head to make an appointment at 288-3375.

Westside Food Pantry serves Southwest Harbor, Tremont and Mount Desert. The pantry provides vouchers only, not food. It’s open on the first and third Sunday of the month. Contact 664-8615 or visit westsidefoodpantry.org.

Restaurants/Community

Atlantic Oceanside Hotel and Conference Center, Bar Harbor. Lunch will be provided Monday through Friday with pickup from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m (see map on website for Willows Circle pickup location). Open to all AOS 91 students. Please order online, one order for each child, at lunchinbarharbor.com or by calling 288-8530 x3108. Lunch includes sandwich (peanut butter and jelly or turkey and cheese), chips, pickle, yogurt, fruit (banana or clementine), apple juice.

Geddy’s, Bar Harbor. Free meals to pick up for students from 4-6 p.m. Choice of macaroni and cheese, pasta with marinara sauce, chicken fingers and hot dog. Adults can order pizza, pay by credit card over the phone. Call ahead, 288-5077. Order can be brought ought to your car.

Open Table, Bar Harbor. Tuesdays, 4-6 p.m. All invited. Pick up at Bar Harbor Congregational church or delivery. Contact opentablemdi.org.

Red Sky, Southwest Harbor. Free lunches open to all students in the district this week, Monday through Friday 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call ahead to order. Contact James Lindquist at 244-0476 or [email protected]

“The River” Church, Town Hill. Free bag lunches for students Thursday and Friday, March 26 and 27. Call ahead to order the number needed, 288-3048.

State Services

All are being encouraged to fill out and submit applications and review for programs including Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Visit Maine.gov/mymaineconnection. Paperwork can be submitted via fax, email or postal carrier. The toll-free number is 1-855-797-4357 and agents are available from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.