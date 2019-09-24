Open Table receives 501(c)(3) status

BAR HARBOR — Open Table MDI, a local program that has been offering a free weekly community supper in Bar Harbor, Maine since February 2018, has received their 501(c)(3) status from the federal government and the State of Maine. Open Table MDI previously accepted donations through a fiscal sponsorship with Healthy Acadia.

Open Table MDI is currently a 100 percent volunteer-run organization, led by Executive Director/Founder Mahandeva Singh and Founder Puranjot Khalsa. The organization’s Board of Directors manages overall policy and direction and includes Chris Witham, Erica Brooks, Puranjot Khalsa, Curt Goldsberry, Sarah Tewhey and Angel Maldonado.

“We are thrilled to have received our non-profit status, as we feel this will allow us to reach several strategic goals we have for the future,” said Khalsa. “We are forever indebted to Healthy Acadia for their unwavering support. They really served as an incubator for this program and offered crucial assistance in getting Open Table MDI off the ground. We look forward to continued community partnership with them.”

Since opening its doors, Open Table MDI has served over 10,000 meals to local community members, seasonal workers and visitors. Long-range goals include offering a weekly supper in other communities on Mount Desert Island.

Contact 610-2438.