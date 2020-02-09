Open seats to be elected at town meeting

SWAN’S ISLAND — Residents of this town will meet at the school for the annual town meeting on Monday, March 2.

All elected town officials are nominated and elected from the floor during town meeting.

This year, the following positions are up for election. Gary W. Turner’s seat on the Board of Selectmen will be open. The two seats held by Richard E. David Jr. and Marissa Rozenski on the Board of Directors for the school district are open.

Road Commissioner Laurence L. Stanley’s term also expires this year.