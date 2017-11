SOUTHWEST HARBOR — An open house to welcome Family Nurse Practitioner Kary Davidson to the Southwest Harbor Medical Center will be held at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Tuesday, Nov. 14, from 5:30-7 p.m.

Davidson began seeing patients this September.

Refreshments will be served. Anyone interested in meeting Davidson and Dr. Clarke Baxter is encouraged to attend. RSVP by Friday, Nov. 10, to 664-5311, ext. 2305.