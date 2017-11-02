Open enrollment begins

ELLSWORTH — Downeast Community Partners, formerly Washington Hancock Community Agency, is part of the Community Action Navigator Consortium and is a partner in a statewide network of certified Health Insurance Marketplace navigators. Navigators provide free in-person assistance to help residents apply for and enroll in coverage through the marketplace.

The open enrollment period for 2018 health coverage began Nov. 1 and ends Dec. 15.

“If you don’t enroll in a 2018 health insurance plan by Dec. 15, 2017 you can’t enroll in a health insurance plan for 2018 unless you qualify for a special enrollment period,” navigator Bobbi Harris said in a statement.

The fee for not having coverage in 2018 is $695 per adult up to $2,085 or 2.5 percent of household income, whichever is higher.

Anthem plans will no longer be available to Maine residents on the Health Insurance Marketplace. Anyone who had an Anthem plan for 2017 will automatically be enrolled in a similar plan offered by Community Health Options or Harvard Pilgrim.

“We strongly encourage people with these Anthem plans to research the other plans offered on the marketplace prior to being re-enrolled because there may be another plan that will meet your personal health and financial needs better,” Harris said.

The program is not affiliated with any insurance company.

“Navigators can help you access programs that could lower your monthly health premiums and out-of-pocket costs and understand the options available to you,” Harris said. “Your private information is protected, and we will never share it with anybody.”