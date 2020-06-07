Online Teaching from the Heart 

BELFAST— Registration is open for an online nonviolent communication program, Teaching from the Heart, with instructor Gina Simm, at the University of Maine Hutchinson Center in Belfast. The three-day professional development program for educators, teachers and those working with preschool-third grade children runs June 29 to July 1 from 9-11:30 a.m.

Participants in the Hutchinson Center online course will learn how to manage classrooms and learning environments with a practical, simple curriculum based on Simm’s book, “Heart to Heart: Three Systems for Staying Connected (A Manual for Parents and Teachers).” Skills that help maintain the heart-to-heart connections that support children’s ability to self-regulate and improve their emotional intelligence are at the core of this course.

The emotional implications of the COVID-19 pandemic will require teachers to think in new ways in order to support their students. The reliable systems taught by Simm will provide participants with empathetic training to help children transition back into the classroom.

More information is available on the Hutchinson Center’s website under the Professional Development tab.