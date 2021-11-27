Online talk explains what community solar really means

MOUNT DESERT — On Thursday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m., A Climate to Thrive will host a virtual educational event with Lynn Benander of Co-op Power and the People’s Solar Energy Fund and Sharon Klein, associate professor at the University of Maine’s Mitchell Center and School of Economics.

What is “community solar” really? Does it matter who owns solar production as long as clean energy is being added to the grid?

Benander and Klein will explore different solar models and their implications when it comes to environmental and economic impacts, equity, accessibility, resilience and job creation.

Participants will be guided through a modeling exercise exploring the difference between off-island, investor-owned solar; on-island, investor-owned solar; on-island solar owned by the community after about five years; and on-island solar purchased outright by the community. Benander and Klein will also explore the concept of Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs).

Details and registration can be found at www.aclimatetothrive.org/educationseries.