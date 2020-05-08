Online support for parents

AUGUSTA — Maine Children’s Trust has launched a digital campaign to help parents navigate parenting, especially amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Parenting is hard under normal circumstances, but in crisis situations, it’s even harder. The coronavirus outbreak has caused changes to social dynamics as families isolate, avoiding outside contact. Parents are uniquely affected, in many cases educating their children on top of the stress surrounding the viral outbreak, while potentially managing a work schedule.

In It Together Maine offers support through online resources, including the In It Together Maine Facebook page, which leads parents to a supportive environment to share experiences. Other resources include virtual parenting groups, local services, one-on-one parenting tips by email or phone, and other services offered through partnering organizations. Support is free.

Find information at

http://inittogethermaine.

com or direct questions to [email protected].