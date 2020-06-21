Online interactive workshop 

ELLSWORTH – Healthy Acadia invites community members to join certified Tai Chi for Health instructor Samantha Williams of Bold Coast Yoga, on Thursday, June 25, from 2–3:45 p.m., for a free, Mindful Movement and Medical Literacy Workshop via Zoom.

This workshop is designed to introduce tai chi, yoga and the basics of medical literacy (including searching for health information online). Participants will learn basic yoga poses and tai chi movements, discuss ideas for incorporating mindful movement into daily life, explore consumer health sites and e-patient resources, and be introduced to the “All of Us” research program. The class will wrap up with an opportunity to experience relaxation and stress reduction techniques from restorative yoga. Registration is required at https://forms.gle/usjiRbfyc3rBX9pY7. Login information will be sent when registration is complete. For information, contact Williams at [email protected] or (207) 214-6516.