Online cancer support group

ELLSWORTH — The Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center has a new online support group entitled “Survivorship: Finding Your Way Forward” with the help of a grant from the Maine Cancer Foundation.

Meetings are held Tuesdays from 5:45-7 p.m. every two weeks over the course of 12 weeks, from Oct. 1 through Tuesday, Dec. 10. These online meetings can be accessed by telephone, tablet, computer or smartphone.

The group is facilitated by Stephanie McLeod-Estevez, who is also an art therapist and breast cancer survivor. She is the founder of Creative Transformations where she offers sessions and workshops. She also publishes a #Therapy Thursday blog about emotional health and wellness on her website, creative-transformations.com.

Treatment is vital to the survival of anyone who has been given a cancer diagnosis. Both a cancer diagnosis and treatment not only present physical challenges, but emotional ones that require support. The group sessions will provide information, support and skill-building tools that will aid in addressing and improving overall wellness. Each session will cover a different topic including an introduction to the psychology behind cancer survivorship and building resiliency to the impact of cancer on the body, mind and spirit.

The group is limited to 12. Contact 664-0339.