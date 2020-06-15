Online beverage training offered 

ELLSWORTH—Healthy Acadia is ready to help stores, restaurants and taverns safely sell or serve alcohol.

“Two things have changed with our state-certified server/seller training. We will be offering training using Zoom, and, since so many businesses are experiencing financial difficulties, we will not charge for the training,” said Tara Young, Healthy Acadia’s drug-free communities coordinator and one of the trainers.

The course emphasizes increasing employees’ knowledge about liquor laws, preventing underage sales and sales to visibly intoxicated individuals, as well as refusing service. This three-hour course may lead to reduced insurance rates for businesses and will help reduce the risk of making costly and/or tragic unlawful sales.

Sessions are scheduled for June 25 and 26. Off-premise training for stores licensed to sell alcohol for consumption at another location will begin at 8:30 a.m.; on-premise training for bars and restaurants will begin at 12:30 p.m. To register, visit https://forms.gle/jWSNMgewXNZFNK666.

For information or to schedule a training for six or more employees, contact Young at 667-7171 or [email protected].