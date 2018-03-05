One-way loop begins in April

BAR HARBOR — Motorists on Route 3 will see increased construction activity on the road beginning March 19, including alternating one-way traffic with flaggers, Maine Department of Transportation officials said.

A portion of the road will be one-way inbound beginning April 12. The one-way section will be the second half of the four-mile, two-year project — between Hulls Cove, where the first phase of the project was completed last year, and the downtown village. Outbound traffic will be routed on Eagle Lake Road or Paradise Hill Road in Acadia National Park.

Access to businesses and residences will be maintained.

The MDOT will host an open house to discuss the project March 13 at the town office from 3-6 p.m. State officials and contractors will share information and answer questions about construction plans for the coming months.

“The Open House is an opportunity for us to show project maps, share information about the work that will be done this year, to answer questions and to talk about what we accomplished last year,” MDOT engineer Rhobe Moulton said.

Utility companies are still working on Route 3 to switch service from old utility poles to new ones. MDOT spokesperson Ted Talbot said old poles will be removed by crews “as [their] schedule allows.”

Work for 2018 will include the reconstruction of Route 3 below Crooked Road into Bar Harbor to the intersection of Route 3 and Eagle Lake Road, where a new traffic light was installed last year.

A paved multi-use path is set to be built from West Street to the Bar Harbor Regency.

Talbot said the project is currently on schedule to be completed before the spring 2019 deadline. He added that contractors hope to get a much of the project completed during 2018.

“They would like to have minimal work during the spring of 2019,” he said.

The MDOT and Sargent Corporation, the primary contractor, finished the first phase of the project last year. This included all new drainage and drainage structures completed from Pirates Cove to Crooked Road, roadway reconstruction and new pavement with 4-foot wide paved shoulders for approximately 2 miles of Route 3 in Hulls Cove.

New sidewalks were installed between Gallagher’s Travels Motel & Cabins and Crooked Road and new rock walls were built.

Work this winter has included additional site drainage construction and water line work and construction of drainage structures near West Street and near College of the Atlantic.

When completed in early 2019, the MDOT said, the project will result in an improved roadway, paved shoulders for bicyclists and pedestrians, new sidewalks, upgrades of existing sidewalks to ADA standards and safer crossings with electronic crossing signs.

The MDOT sends email alerts with project updates to interested residents. Visit mainedot.gov.