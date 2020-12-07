One positive test at high school; 37 in quarantine

BAR HARBOR — A person who is associated with Mount Desert Island High School has tested positive for COVID-19, Principal Matt Haney told school staff and students’ families in an email last week.

“The individual…will remain in isolation and quarantine as consistent with CDC guidelines,” he said.

Haney said the school had identified 30 students and seven staff members who had been in close contact with the individual and that they “will quarantine for 14 days as directed by the CDC.”

He said the 30 students would be attending classes virtually during the quarantine period.

Haney told the Islander that, because of privacy policies, he could not discuss the identity of the person who tested positive or reveal whether he or she was a student, staff member or had some other association with the school.

Asked if the person was tested at the school or elsewhere in the community, Haney said, “The individual was not tested at school because we don’t have the capability to test symptomatic individuals here.”

Voluntary testing of teachers and staff who do not have symptoms is starting this week throughout the school system.

Haney said he had heard from some students and parents who had questions about the positive COVID-19 test and the subsequent quarantining of close contacts.

“A few said they are a friend of someone who had been informed that they were a close contact and wanted to know if they should quarantine as well,” he said. “The answer is only the people who are close contacts are the ones who need to quarantine. Anybody who is secondary to that is just supposed to symptom monitor, which everybody is supposed to do these days.”