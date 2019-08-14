One killed in Route 102 crash

MOUNT DESERT — A Bar Harbor man was killed in a head-on collision on Route 102 at Echo Lake at around 2:25 p.m. Tuesday.

Edward “Ted” Wells, 72, died at the scene after his 2006 Honda Insight was struck by a 2016 Toyota Prius driven by Susan Edson, 70, of Bernard. Edson, who sustained what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, was taken to Mount Desert Island Hospital by the Northeast Harbor Ambulance Service.

According to the Mount Desert police, Edson was traveling south when her car crossed the center line, striking Wells’ northbound car.

Lucas Post Van Alen, 54, of Northeast Harbor was driving his 2016 Mercedes Benz SUV behind Wells. He swerved to avoid the two cars that had crashed and struck a group of trees on the right side of the road. He and his passenger, Sydney Toland, 82, of Northeast Harbor were evaluated at the scene by ambulance service personnel and did not require further medical attention.

Wells was a retired land surveyor who volunteered for a number of years with Doctors Without Borders in several African countries, his long-time friend and former dentist Dean Booher told the Islander on Wednesday.

“He jokingly said he was a janitor,” Booher said. “He would do anything they asked, but he was fluent in French, so he was very valuable in the countries where that was the language. He had just come back from the Central African Republic.”

Booher said Wells would be greatly missed by many people in the community.

“He was a wiry, sprite 72-year-old guy who volunteered for just about everything.”

Booher said he played music with Wells, as did Booher’s son, Brian.

“He played the violin and I would call him up to play in pits that I conducted for Acadia Community Theater,” Brian Booher said. “He also played in the COA (College of the Atlantic) orchestra and with TEMPO, the Eastern Maine Pops Orchestra.”

Booher said that anytime Wells was asked to play he eagerly agreed.

“He’d come and he’d play and have fun. Like so many people, music was just part of his life. He was the perfect person to have in your group.”

The Mount Desert and Bar Harbor Police Departments responded to Tuesday’s accident, which occurred about halfway between the Route 102 intersections with the two ends of Hall Quarry Road.

They were assisted by the Southwest Harbor and Ellsworth police departments, the Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor fire departments and the Southwest Harbor-Tremont Ambulance Service.

The accident is under investigation.