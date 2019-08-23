One bridge opens, another set to close

TREMONT — Commuters should soon expect to add at least 15 minutes onto their commute from Tremont to Southwest Harbor when the Marsh Bridge closes for two months, beginning soon after labor day.

The Maine Department of Transportation (DOT) combined two bridge projects in town into a single contract, which was awarded in 2018 to CPM Constructors. The projects are Clark Bridge, next to the Tremont Consolidated School, and Marsh Bridge, near the town line with Southwest Harbor.

Work on the Clark Bridge next to the school is nearing its final stages. Now, the DOT is planning to close the Marsh Bridge for 60 days.

That contract for both projects was awarded stipulated that work on the Clark Bridge needed to be done by the start of the 2019-20 school year. A single lane of traffic is now traveling on the newly constructed bridge. Children will begin the school year on Thursday, Aug. 29.

“Probably mid-next week we’re going to keep two-lane traffic at night, but one lane during the day,” said Tim Hebert, the MDOT state resident for the projects. “We’ll have most everything else done so it won’t hinder the children going to school.”

Also written into the contract with CPM is a stipulation that the Marsh Bridge must have one lane of traffic during the project for all except 60 days. During that 60-day period, both lanes of traffic can be closed. But, most importantly, that period can not fall between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

According to Hebert, the company intends to use up the 60-day allowance at the start of the project and close the bridge to through traffic shortly after Labor Day.

“They’ll have a full detour going around Seawall Road,” said Hebert. “

To travel between Tremont and Southwest Harbor, vehicles will be detoured onto Rte 102A for two months until one lane of traffic re-opens.