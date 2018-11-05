On your mark, get set, shop!

BAR HARBOR — Pajamas will be the fashion next Saturday, as Bar Harbor celebrates its 24th annual Early Bird Pajama Sale on Nov. 10. Many local businesses will participate in the popular sale, organized by the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce, from 6 – 9 a.m.

“It’s a great day to come out and enjoy Bar Harbor,” said Martha Searchfield, Executive Director of Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce. “It’s an event that the entire community can participate in.”

Shopping is one popular activity. Some participating shops are offering additional discounts to those in pajamas (see page 12).

For those who prefer early morning entertainment, The Criterion Theatre will show “A House with a Clock in its Walls,” starring Jack Black, at 7 a.m. The movie will finish by 10 a.m., “just in time for the bed races,” Searchfield pointed out.

At 10 a.m., in keeping with the pajama theme, beds will parade through downtown to signal the beginning of the annual Bed Races. Five-person teams will decorate beds and then try to push them down Cottage Street in the fastest time.

Searchfield said there will be a new “surprise challenge” on the bed race course this year, which will be announced that morning.

Last year, a team of racers representing R.M. Flagg Company of Bangor recorded the fastest time, followed by the MDI Biological Laboratory and the Bar Harbor Inn. Nine teams were entered in the race.

Prizes will be awarded to the two fastest beds and the best-decorated bed. Entry fees are $25 per team, and the deadline for entry is Nov. 9. Rules and regulations for the Bed Races can be found on the chamber’s website, barharborinfo.com.

With shops, theaters, and restaurants open, Searchfield said there will be something for everyone. “It’s the great day for the community to celebrate another successful season, and just how lucky we are to have such a vibrant downtown.”