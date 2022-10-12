On-site housing helps workers and employers

BAR HARBOR — As prospects of securing affordable year-round rentals, let alone home ownership, remain bleak for the workforce sector on Mount Desert Island, some employers have implemented a new tactic to attract labor: building on-site employee housing.

Just last week, the Bar Harbor Planning Board continued discussion of KOA campground Terramor Outdoor Resort’s request to reconfigure and add new units to its existing employee living quarters.

“There will be more employee lodging available as a result,” said Chip Haskell, a project manager for engineering firm Haley Ward.

That remodel includes adding two trailers and one two-unit trailer to the existing three trailer stock, an employee mess hall and laundry trailer. There will also be 14 employee parking spaces constructed.

This type of employer-provided housing can help ease the housing crunch for workers who may find very little affordable accommodations available on MDI.

“We’re really recognizing that it’s imperative to have a level of employee housing to have a workforce anymore, especially in some of these resort destinations where the housing — there really is a housing crisis,” said Director of Brand and Operations for Terramor Jenny McCullough.

According to a MaineHousing 2020 Housing Facts and Affordability Index for Hancock County, 70 percent of households were unable to afford a median two-bedroom rent of $1,379. As increases in rent jumped more than 60 percent from 2017 to 2020, renter income increased less than 20 percent.

And rent prices have only continued to skyrocket. The national average of rent prices have increased 27 percent between August 2021 and August 2022, according to Rent.com. The island is an especially housing-starved area due to development limited by abutting shorelines, federally owned land and a bustling tourist season that drives up prices.

McCullough pointed to a bookkeeper for Terramor who had recently moved out of the state after she could no longer afford imposed rent increases or find a new place to live nearby.

“You have a summer place where people want to be, where people want to buy summer houses. That increases the price of land right away,” said Planning Director Michele Gagnon. “There’s no incentive for developers to build for a moderate-income family when they can sell a bigger house for more money. They have to make a return on their investment.”

Gagnon said of the 5,401 workers employed in Bar Harbor in 2021, 70 percent commuted from off-island. She recently looked at four employers in the area, MDI Hospital, College of the Atlantic, the Town of Bar Harbor and The Jackson Laboratory. Combined, there were 250 job openings.

She said, “That’s why businesses are closing on Mondays or Tuesday or earlier, because they just don’t have the employees, because the employees can’t live in town.”

Currently, the town is working with two developers, Witham Family Hotels and MDI Hospital, to develop employee living quarters for their employees. These employer-provided units are typically rented out at under-market value so working-class people can afford to live there.

In September, The Jackson Laboratory, MDI’s largest employer, unveiled a 24-unit workforce housing complex. Located off Hemlock Lane, the apartments are priced at $1,100 per month for a one-bedroom and $1,500 for a two-bedroom.

The $10 million investment is an attempt to attract and retain employees, which the lab’s executive vice president Catherine Longley said is the biggest hurdle for recruits.

“That’s the reason the hospital is looking to build a building to house their workers,” she said. “Jackson Lab has just built units and I think is looking for more, and I think they will tell you they’ve lost people time and again because they can’t find housing.”

Stay Bar Harbor is a group that owns several lodging properties in town, including The Inn on Mount Desert, Primrose Inn, Sand Bar Cottage, Anchorage Motel, Bar Harbor Manor and Main Street Hotel. Stephen Coston, a co-owner/owner of these properties, said that with each business addition, building employee housing has been a part of the renovation plans, at a cost to the company of about $1 million.

For establishments classified as bed-and-breakfasts, like the Primrose Inn and Sand Bar Cottage, an innkeeper must live on the premises – requiring at least one on-site room. Larger properties like the Anchorage Motel and Bar Harbor Manor, with more than 40 rooms, could operate without employee housing but bring added benefits.

Coston’s on-site housing provides a third of his staff members rooms free of charge.

“We basically view it as an opportunity to reduce staff turnover,” Coston said. “Because people really appreciate a place to live in.”